Israeli police say dozens arrested in Jerusalem clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby. Tensions have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Residents braced for possible further unrest ahead of Muslim Friday prayers as police stepped up security. Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. On Thursday, hundreds of Jewish extremists tried to march to the site but were halted by police.