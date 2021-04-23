Lady Warriors crush Chapmanville, claim Region 3 co-final victory

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming East girl's basketball will make its return to the Class AA state basketball tournament next week after defeating Chapmanville, 82-17, on Thursday night.

The Lady Warriors led 59-8 at halftime and continued cruising in the second half, thanks to an active defense that turned steals into points.

"We knew that Chapmanville was young, but we knew that they were big and could shoot the ball outside, so we focused on stopping that," head coach Angie Boninsegna said after the game. "All year we've been working on our defense and we'll continue to do that up until next week."

Wyoming East (8-2) has earned the No. 2 seed in the Class AA state tournament and will face No. 7 Mingo Central in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

The Lady Miners defeated Summers County in the other Class AA Region 3 Co-final on Thursday night, 48-39.