LGBT activists not excited by Jenner’s campaign for governor

Though Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most famous transgender people in America, the announcement of her candidacy for California governor was greeted hostilely by one of the state’s largest LGBTQ-rights groups. The group — Equality California — said it was eager to help elect a trans governor, but did not trust Jenner because of her past support for Donald Trump. Jenner – the former Olympic gold medalist and reality TV personality — is a Republican and supported Trump in 2016. She later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people, but has failed to convince many trans-rights advocates that she is a major asset to their cause.