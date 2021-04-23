Lindsay Lohan’s dad accused of taking kickbacks from rehab

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The estranged father of actress Lindsay Lohan has been arrested on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a Florida substance abuse treatment center. The Palm Beach Post reports that 60-year-old Michael Lohan faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering. Authorities say a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan directly or to a business he was associated with. Patient brokering has been linked to numerous instances of insurance fraud. In a recorded phone call with investigators earlier this month, Lohan denied being involved in patient brokering.