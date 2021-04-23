Lost frescoes to greet visitors when Italy’s Uffizi reopens

MILAN (AP) — Recently discovered frescoes will greet visitors to Florence’s Uffizi Galleries when the museum reopens after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Workers doing restoration discovered the frescoes dating from the 17th and 18th centuries beneath plaster in the museum’s west wing, which is where the visitor entrance will be when the Uffizi opens to the public. The Uffizi’s director says the new entrance facing the Arno River would provide “a glorious introduction” for visitors. The reopening date is not yet certain. The Italian Culture Ministry has said museums in Italy’s lowest-risk regions can open starting Monday. Uffizi officials were waiting to find out the Tuscany region’s risk category before scheduling a possible opening date.