‘Machine’ Zdeno Chara set to play in 1,600th NHL game

Zdeno Chara is set to become the 13th player in NHL history to skate in 1,600 regular-season games. Chara should reach the milestone Saturday when he and the Washington Capitals visit the New York Islanders. Chara began his NHL career with the Islanders. The Slovak defenseman is now 44 with his name on the Stanley Cup from Boston’s championship in 2011. Chara is still playing a regular role in his mid-40s because of his legendary workout habits. He has also adjusted over time.