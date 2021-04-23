Offensive line a priority as Chargers, Telesco go into draft

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has hit the jackpot with first-round selections in recent seasons, including Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert last year. But he has struggled to draft and develop offensive linemen and cornerbacks. Those are the top two positions of need for the Chargers, who have the 13th overall selection in the first round. The Chargers have drafted seven offensive linemen since 2016, but only two remain on the roster with neither currently projected as a starter. After a year when Herbert was under constant duress, the Chargers signed three linemen during free agency, including making Corey Linsley the highest-paid center in the league.