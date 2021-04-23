Pickup strikes Armed Forced Career Center

Princeton, WV (WVVA) A man driving south on South Walker Street in Princeton loses control and strikes the Armed Forced Career Center. According to Princeton City Police, the accident occurred at approximately 12:40 Friday afternoon when the driver of a gold Ford Ranger struck another vehicle, then hit the building head on. The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries, and was transported to Princeton Community Hospital for evaluation. The exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined.