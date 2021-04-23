Police: Ex-massage therapist charged with sexual assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia massage therapist was arrested and accused of several sexual assault charges. Charlottesville police say 38-year-old Justin Kyle Sadacca was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of object sexual penetration by force and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist. The incidents occurred in 2015 and 2021. Police say Sadacca previously worked as a massage therapist in a Charlottesville spa, where at least three of the alleged offenses occurred. Police say Sadacca was also an independent massage therapist. It’s unclear whether Sadacca has an attorney. Police say anyone with additional information related to Sadacca should call the department.