Rapper Lil Mosey facing rape charge in Washington state

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) — Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, best known for his hit “Blueberry Faygo,” is facing a second-degree rape charge in Washington state. The Lewis County prosecutor’s office filed charges against the 19-year-old, born Lathan Moses Echols, and another man earlier this month following a Jan. 5 party at a cabin. A probable cause affidavit says a woman reported she was sexually assaulted and had little memory of what happened. A court issued a warrant for Echols’ arrest after he missed a hearing Wednesday, but that was expected to be quashed after an attorney made an appearance. His attorneys say he did not commit the crime and they intend to clear his name.