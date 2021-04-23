Resilient redwood forest a beacon of hope for California

BIG BASIN REDWOODS STATE PARK, Calif. (AP) — Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which was scorched last summer after lightning sparked about 650 fires in Northern California, is recovering. Ancient, resilient redwoods are sprouting new growth, and parks officials say the public should expect a new, re-reimaged and re-envisioned place, not a straight rebuilding of California’s oldest state park. An official says the state now can consider ways to make it more equitable and accessible to people who haven’t, in the past, been visiting. The next eight to 10 months will be spent cleaning up the park, hauling out charred hulls of vehicles, rubble from collapsed roads and bridges and damaged campground structures.