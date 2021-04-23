Showers will be around this weekend; drier & warmer to start next week

We should stay dry tonight, but cloud cover will continue to increase as low pressure slides our way from the west. Tonight still looks cool, but not as cold as we've been, with lows falling into the mid 30s to low 40s.

As low pressure heads into our area tomorrow, we can expect rain into Saturday. Showers (and a few thunderstorms too) look possible from late morning, on and off all the way into Saturday night.

Though severe weather is not expected, occasionally gusty winds (over 20 MPH) will be possible, and locally heavy downpours could pop up as well. Highs tomorrow should be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temps will hover in the 40s Saturday night, and we should top off again in the low to mid 50s on Sunday. We look to see less rain then than on Saturday, but will still see an occasional spotty shower or two, especially during the morning,

A big warm up and a drying trend finally look to ensue into early next week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!