Spanish politics take nasty turn with mailed death threats

MADRID (AP) — Most political parties in Spain have condemned a series of death threats mailed to the country’s interior minister, the director of the Civil Guard police force and the leader of a far-left political party. The threats were delivered in envelopes filled with bullets and accompanied by anonymous letters either demanding for the three officials to step down from their positions or plainly menacing the recipients and their relatives. United We Can Party leader Pablo Iglesias tweeted a photo showing the four bullets he said arrived inside the envelope addressed to him at the Interior Ministry’s headquarters in Madrid. He is running as his party’s main candidate in an upcoming Madrid regional election.