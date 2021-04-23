Spartans, Crusaders among boys teams advancing to section championships

(WVVA) - Greenbrier East and Greater Beckley Christian both prevailed in sectional semifinal matchup on Thursday night.

After being shut down in Lewisburg yesterday, the Spartans traveled to Oak Hill with just seven active players and defeated the Red Devils, 61-48. Bailee Coles and William Gabbert combined for 48 GEHS points.

Greenbrier East will host Woodrow Wilson for a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 title, but the time and date of that game is still TBD.

In Class A Region 3 Section 1, Mount View took Greater Beckley Christian down to the wire and into overtime. But, the Crusaders escaped in the extra period, 64-61.

James Monroe took out River View in the other semifinal, 101-65 on Thursday night. GBC will travel to Lindside for the section championship on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

OTHER BOYS SECTION SCORES:

Webster County 64, Greenbrier West 52 (Class A R3S2)