Three sentenced to prison time for 2016 double murder, arson

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three people were sentenced to prison time on Friday following a double murder and arson that took place in Fayette County in 2016.

Brian Willis, 32, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole. Willis was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first degree arson, and conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson.

Charles Gill, 24, was sentenced to forty years in prison. Gill plead guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree arson.

Everette Gill, 57, was sentenced to one to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson.

In November of 2016, police and fire officials responded to a house fire on Willis Branch Road near Victor. The remains of Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters were found at the scene.

Autopsy results showed that Skaggs and Watters died from gunshot wounds to the head.

An 18 month long investigation found that the three men discussed killing Skaggs and Watters for weeks prior to their murder and arson. They called their plan "The Clean Air Act."

The motives for the murders were jealousy, revenge over theft, disputes over illegal drugs and drug money and Willis' assertions to [Charles] Gill that Skaggs and Watters were police informants.

The murders happened days before the fire, and the fire was set to conceal evidence of the murders.

Charles Gill admitted to shooting both victims. Everett Gill admitted that he was involved in the plans to kill Skaggs and Watters.

At trial, evidence prooved that Willis gave misleading statements to the police to attempt to conceal his participation in the crimes. A witness testified that Willis said he helped commit the murders.

Willis was already serving a prison sentence for his convictions for attempted robbery and murder of two other men in 2017. His life sentences will begin after he completes his prior sentences.