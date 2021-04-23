Three Tazewell Co. runners place in VHSL Class 2 Cross Country championships

SALEM, Va. (WVVA) - A trio of Tazewell County runners finished in the Top 20 of Thursday's Class 2 Cross County state meet in Salem.

Graham's Katie Benson finished second in the girl's race, setting a new school record with a time of 19:16.6. Tazewell sophomore Lauren Keene turned in a time of 21:27.3, which was good for tenth overall.

Both girls earned All-State honors for their top-ten finishes.

The Bulldogs' Ian Rhudy finished 17th in the boy's race with a time of 18:08.0.

Alleghany claimed the boy's team championship, while the Radford girls also claimed a team title.

A full list of results and times can be found here.