US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots

U.S. authorities are weighing whether to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a week after a pause was issued out of an abundance of caution. New guidance is expected late Friday after a government advisory panel deliberates a possible link between J&J’s shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. European regulators earlier this week allowed the rollout of J&J after concluding the benefits of the single-dose vaccine outweigh what appears to be an exceedingly rare risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking to its advisers to help determine how big any risk really is.