Video shows Black soldiers harassed at Virginia restaurant

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Video being widely shared on social media shows a group of Black soldiers being harassed at a northern Virginia restaurant by a woman who used racist language. A Fort Belvoir public affairs spokesperson told Washington TV station WUSA that the woman initially offered to pay for the soldiers’ meal but later returned and claimed they had taken her money. The video also shows the woman threatening another person who tried to intervene. The soldiers left the restaurant, returned to the base and reported the incident to their leadership, according to the station.