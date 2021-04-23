VMI gets in-state matchup with JMU in FCS playoff debut

VMI’s football team has faced plenty of obstacles this season. There was the COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined at least 30 players during preseason training camp in January. Then the injury to quarterback Reece Udinski that ended his season early and left a redshirt freshman in charge of the Air Raid offense. And a nearly four-decade history of not having so much as one winning season. The Keydets overcame it all. They went 6-1 to claim their first Southern Conference championship since 1977, their first national ranking and first postseason berth. They now face James Madison in Harrisonburg on Saturday. The Dukes are ranked No. 1 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and are one of the most dominant programs in the Football Championship Subdivision.