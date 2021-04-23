Washington again goes into draft in market for QB of future

Washington always seems to be in the market for its quarterback of the future, and that’s no different two years after drafting Dwayne Haskins. The 19th pick in a draft that could feature five QBs taken in the top 10 isn’t the ideal place to be for that. Washington could stand pat at 19 and fill a major need at offensive tackle or linebacker, but the temptation remains to trade up for North Dakota State’s Trey Lance or one of the other developmental signal callers if he drops unexpectedly. Tight end and receiver remain positions of interest for later in the draft.