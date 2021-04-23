Welcoming back 50s and 60s to close the work week

Experiencing a cold Friday morning, but temperatures will warm back up into the 50s and lower 60s today. Winds will be calmer today, but breezy at times with gusts around 20 MPH. High pressure works in allowing more of a westerly flow to enter giving us warmer temperatures. This also will allow us to stay dry today and overnight.

Temperatures tonight won't be as cool. Lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s. A low pressure system will start to head our way mainly impacting us for Saturday. This system will give clouds into the area today; rain for Saturday.

Showers on Saturday will be widespread and starting late morning/afternoon (around 10AM-12PM). The rain will continue into the evening and become scattered overnight into Sunday. An isolated storm with heavy downpours and gusty winds can't be ruled out, but severe threat should stay well to the south (outside of our viewing area).

Sunday will still have some scattered rain but we are more dry. Temperatures throughout the weekend will hover in the 50s primarily.

Next week warmer temperatures build in. Can even expect to see 80s floating around the viewing area!