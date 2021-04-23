Skip to Content

West Virginia promises campaign to reach vaccine hesitant

3:55 pm West Virginia news from the Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the state is planning a “real aggressive program” to revive its sluggish vaccination campaign. State data show nearly 39% of the population has received at least one dose. Officials said they will target people who are either reluctant to get a shot or haven’t found a convenient enough chance yet. Justice said more steps would be announced in the coming days to try to turn around a vaccination drive that briefly led the nation early in the year. He said that will include outreach to people who are “stubborn or fearful” about being vaccinated.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content