West Virginia promises campaign to reach vaccine hesitant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the state is planning a “real aggressive program” to revive its sluggish vaccination campaign. State data show nearly 39% of the population has received at least one dose. Officials said they will target people who are either reluctant to get a shot or haven’t found a convenient enough chance yet. Justice said more steps would be announced in the coming days to try to turn around a vaccination drive that briefly led the nation early in the year. He said that will include outreach to people who are “stubborn or fearful” about being vaccinated.