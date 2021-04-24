Beckley man sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley man was sentenced Friday to 45 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.



Isaiah Lamont Shaw, 21, was previously charged as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

According to court documents, on October 30, 2019, Shaw met a confidential informant near a shopping center in Raleigh County and sold him more than five grams of methamphetamine. Shaw sold methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on four other occasions. Each transaction occurred within the Southern District of West Virginia. The drugs sold by defendant were tested by the DEA Drug Lab which established that the methamphetamine was between 92% and 98% pure.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the FBI and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence.