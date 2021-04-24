Skip to Content

Black customer ejected from supermarket after slur complaint

BERLIN (AP) — German supermarket chain ALDI has apologized after a Black customer who had complained about another shopper’s racist slur was ejected from a Berlin store. The customer posted a video on Instagram that showed workers and other shoppers shouting and throwing cardboard boxes at him on Thursday. He said he had objected to a customer’s use of a racist term to describe chocolate-covered marshmallows. In response, ALDI Nord said late Friday that it had contacted the German-Ghanaian dance teacher but also realized “an apology alone isn’t enough.” The company said it had “severed ties with the staff member in the video due to his inappropriate behavior.”

