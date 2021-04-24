Caitlyn Jenner adds celebrity to run for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner begins her campaign for California governor with a prized commodity for a candidate – celebrity. But while her name is widely recognized, what she would do in the job remains a mystery. Jenner sketched only a vague outline of what her agenda might look like in a statement announcing her run. Nearly two decades ago, Hollywood fame helped elevate another Republican, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to the governor’s chair. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election in the fall. Several other Republicans already have announced candidacies. Jenner, a 71-year-old transgender woman and former Olympic gold medalist, has never run for elected office.