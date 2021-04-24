French probe of police station killing focused on motive

RAMBOUILLET, France (AP) — Anti-terrorism investigators are questioning three people who were detained after a police official was fatally stabbed Friday at a police station outside Paris. The investigators are seeking to establish a motive, if the attacker had ties to an extremist group and whether he acted alone. A steady stream of people bearing flowers handed the bouquets to police officers in the quiet town of Rambouillet on Saturday. The police station where the 49-year-old National Police administrative employee publicly identified only as Stephanie was killed remained blocked off to the public. Officers killed the Tunisia-born stabbing suspect after Friday’s attack.