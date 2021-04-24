In Mexico, Remembrance Bears help COVID-19 victims’ families

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The human and psychological toll of the coronavirus pandemic hit home for Mexico City clothing designer Irma de la Parra in January, with the death of a longtime friend of she and her husband from COVID-19. Mexican hospitals usually don’t let family members visit their dying relatives, because of tightly packed hospital wards and a shortage of personal protective equipment. After her experience, she learned of many families who had never been able to say one last word, or give one last hug, to friends and relatives. So she decided to make Remembrance Bears as a way for them to give endless hugs.