In war on prescription pills, public health campaigns make inroads

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It is the hidden risk inside nearly every American home -- the chance that prescription pills will fall into the wrong hands.



To keep families safe, law enforcement across the country continued an annual tradition on Saturday called 'Drug Takeback Day.' It is an opportunity to help get unused, expired, or unwanted medications off the shelves.



In recent years, Beckley Police Sgt. D.J. Bailey has seen considerable progress on the war on prescription pills and attributes some of the success to the public awareness campaigns such as the Drug Takeback Day.



"You may see some family members and these seniors who don't realize another family member has a problem. They come into the house and find their pills laying around. I've seen that."



While other drugs such as Meth and Heroin have popped up in the place of pills, abuse of the gateway medications have gone down through tougher law enforcement efforts, stricter prescription practices, and public information campaigns.



"It's still there," acknowledged Sgt. Bailey. "But compared to six years ago, I don' think you're seeing as much."



In addition to the security risk, the pills can have health consequences as well when flushed down the commode, leading some of the chemicals to return to the general public's water supply.



But if that weren't reason enough. There is yet another danger, according to Jack Tanner, Exec. Dir. of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.



"Accidents happen. Children get a hold of these drugs. They need to get rid of them if they're not something they're taking."



For those who missed Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, Tanner said it is not too late. New this year the agency has kits people can take home and dispose of the drugs themselves. The bags can be picked up at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging anytime. Those interested simply place the pills in the bag, add water, shake, and throw away. The solution effectively makes the pills inactive.