James Monroe, Woodrow Wilson win section championships

(WVVA)- In the first of two boys section title games today, the Woodrow Wilson basketball team took home the gold on the road against Greenbrier East 66 to 57.

In a back and forth contest the Flying Eagles were able to hold on for the win as they advance to regionals. They’ll host South Charleston on Wednesday.

Later Saturday evening, James Monroe won their first section championship since 2009 against Greater Beckley Christian 69-52. Up next for the Mavericks is Greenbrier West in regionals.