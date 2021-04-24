Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired some three dozen rockets into Israel while the Israeli military struck back at targets operated by the ruling Hamas group. Saturday’s fighting came as Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem. The clashes in Jerusalem have become a nightly occurence throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and show no signs of easing. Unrest in Jerusalem often spills over into fighting between Israel and Gaza militants, and similar tensions in 2014 erupted into a 50-day war. The U.S. has appealed for calm, and neighboring Jordan has condemned Israel’s actions.