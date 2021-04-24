Merkel urges Germans to accept ‘tough’ virus restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to accept nationwide pandemic restrictions that came into force at midnight. The measures impose a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfews, further limits on personal contacts and access to non-essential stores in regions with high infection rates. They automatically come into force in regions with more than 100 newly reported cases a week per 100,000 inhabitants. In her weekly video address Saturday, Merkel acknowledged that the new rules are “tough” but insisted they are “urgently needed” to curb the spread of the virus in Germany. The country’s disease control agency on Friday reported 23,392 newly confirmed cases and 286 deaths from COVID-19.