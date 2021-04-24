Mexican leader to talk with Kamala Harris on migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on May 7 to discuss migration, amid an increase in underage migrants at the U.S. southern border. Mexico’s top diplomat said the video meeting will focus on Mexico’s questioned tree-planting program. Mexico is trying to get the United States on board to fund a massive expansion of the program into Central America as a way to stem migration. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote Saturday that Mexico also wants to talk about cooperation on the pandemic. Mexico wants more coronavirus vaccines from the United States.