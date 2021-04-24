Mexico’s president steps up battles with nation’s courts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stepped up a campaign of interfering with the nation’s courts, which have sometimes blocked his policies. This week the president’s staff essentially accused some judges of working for his opponents. López Obrador also championed a move to extend the term of the chief justice of the Supreme Court, an apparent violation of the Constitution. Relations between the executive and judicial branches have fallen to a new low, as López Obrador faces a legal backlash against his campaign to cement the government’s role in the economy.