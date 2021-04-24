Prosecutor: Officers used justifiable force in 2 shootings

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor has ruled that two Chesterfield County police officers were legally justified in using lethal force to defend themselves in separate shootings after standoffs with two suspects. One of the suspects was killed. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport issued her rulings after her office reviewed evidence in both cases. Jeffrey Kite was shot on Jan. 14 as officers tried arresting him on criminal charges. Prosecutors said they concluded that police officers fired their weapons at Kite only after he had first fired upon them at very close range. In the second case, prosecutors said Bruce Terry was shot and wounded during a Feb. 18 domestic incident while armed with a rifle.