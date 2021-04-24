Showers will dwindle down into Sunday, with a warming trend on the horizon

We are continuing to deal with two areas of low pressure this afternoon, which is bringing a steady light to moderate rainfall to the two Virginias.

Expect showers and breezy conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures staying around the mid-upper 40s.

Sunday morning will start with a few spotty showers and foggy conditions. If you have any early morning Sunday plans, have the raingear with you and give yourself extra time. Visibility will be low Sunday morning.

A spotty shower here and there will be possible throughout the day on Sunday, as a secondary low pressure system will push across the viewing area.

We will notice gradual clearing into the afternoon, with sunshine likely returning for most spots. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s, with mainly dry conditions into the afternoon.

We will become mostly clear and completely dry into Sunday night, with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We begin to see a warming trend into the beginning of the work week, as highs will be getting back into the 70s for Monday, with plenty of sunshine to go around.

We will get even warmer after Monday's forecast. How much warmer are we going to get and will the warm air stick around? Details in your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA News.