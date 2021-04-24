Summers County residents host litter cleanup in honor of former Solid Waste Authority Director

SUMMERS COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Terri Clark served the solid waste authority for nearly thirty years before passing away in 2020.

Ginny Hatcher, her daughter, said in the time she worked for the solid waste authority she hosted many cleanup projects around the area. So, her family decided to honor her legacy by keeping Summers County Clean.

"It was her passion, so one of the best ways we could think to honor her was to do adopt a highway and cleanup litter in her honor," said Hatcher.

The portion of the highway they are maintaining is the two mile stretch from the Brooks Falls Overlook to Summers County High School.

Teeya Mills, the current director of the Summers County Solid Waste Authority said they chose this specific portion of the roadway because of it's significance to Clark.

"She loved the Brooks Falls Overlook, where we were earlier today," said Mills. "She loved the drive to sandstone to get on the interstate. This was one of her favorite sections."

Hatcher said if her mother were alive today, she would be thrilled to see the work her family is doing to keep their home clean and litter free.

"From the time I was little, we always cleaned up litter anywhere we went, so this would mean a lot to know that her grand kids are out there carrying on the tradition," said Hatcher.

And Mills said she is hopeful the community will do their part by not littering anywhere, but specifically on the portion of the highway dedicated to Clark and her legacy.

"We have adopted that highway in honor of a person of an organization and we want it to stay clean," said Mills.

Mills said they will be sending off the application to get the sign honoring the highway they adopted for Terri following Sunday's cleanup.