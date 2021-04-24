Virginia tenants fear they’ll be displaced by Amazon workers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Some of the tenants of a massive apartment complex providing affordable housing in northern Virginia fear they will replaced by high-earning Amazon workers when a federal moratorium on evictions ends. California-based CIM Group bought the five 16-story buildings of Southern Towers last year for half a billion dollars. Since then, the company has filed eviction proceedings against more than 260 tenants. The residents fear the landlord will remake the towers to take advantage of the highly paid Amazon workers who are coming to the area to work in the company’s new headquarters. CIM Group said it does not plan to turn the Towers into luxury housing.