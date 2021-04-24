West Virginia Football returns in Spring Game on Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WVVA)- West Virginia University football is back.



The Mountaineers made their return to Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time since November 14th for their 2021 Gold and Blue game. The day was filled with special team contests, such as a kickoff challenge and a standard scrimmage. The game was decided in a “big-man catching challenge” between two WVU linemen, as the Gold team took home a 39-38 win. West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown was proud of the product he saw on the field this afternoon.

"I think that some of the people that showed up and performed in this game type atmosphere have been really consistent throughout the spring,' Brown said.

Next up for the Mountaineers will be their season opener on the road at Maryland on September 4th.