Wildfire in Northern Ireland declared a ‘major incident’

LONDON (AP) — Firefighters in Northern Ireland are spending a second day batting a wildfire across difficult terrain on the Mourne Mountains. Helicopters from both Britain and Ireland are set to join the effort Saturday to put out the fires. They have been raging since Friday morning in the Slieve Donard area — the highest point in Northern Ireland with a peak of 850 meters (2,780 feet). The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay away as it declared a “major incident.” Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, said the wildfire is “devastating and tragic.” A fire commander said the blaze is moving quickly, fed by easterly winds.