ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup general to end killings

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar during an emergency summit in Jakarta with its top general and coup leader. The messages were unusually blunt for the conservative 10-nation bloc, and according to Malaysia’s prime minister, the Myanmar junta leader did not reject them outright. The junta leader told ASEAN leaders that he will find a way to solve the problem and agreed that violence must stop. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of Malaysia says ASEAN leaders tried not to accuse his side too much because “we don’t care who’s causing it, we just stressed that the violence must stop.”