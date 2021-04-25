Central Michigan QB seriously injured in off campus shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — An off-campus shooting has left Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller and another student hospitalized for injuries. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says officers were dispatched early Saturday near campus for reports of a shooting. A fight had broken out in an apartment and suspects began firing. Authorities say two students, ages 20 and 23, were injured. University President Bob Davies says in an email to students on Sunday that the victims were Keller and senior Tyler Bunting. Keller remains in serious condition. Bunting is in stable condition. Authorities say they have received video and other information on the shooting. No one is in custody.