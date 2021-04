BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- A new Mountian East Conference champion was crowned in Beckley on Saturday afternoon.

The Concord Women's soccer team's chances of a repeat champ[ionship were halted as the Lady Mountian Lions were stunned by Notre Dame 1-0 in the Mountian East Conference Final. Kazarie Kephart had the lone goal of the game.

Concord ends their season with a 8-2 overall record.