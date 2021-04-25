Despite racial reckoning, state efforts stall on reparations

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Decades-long debates over whether to offer reparations to the descendants of slaves in the U.S. finally seemed to be gaining momentum after last summer’s protests over racial inequities. While some cities are moving ahead, the efforts have largely stalled in the states. That’s raising questions about whether they can win enough support to succeed on a wide scale. California is the only state to approve a commission to study reparations statewide and how they might work. Some lawmakers say it’s an indication that most states have yet to come to terms with the extent of systemic racism in the U.S.