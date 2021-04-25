Earth Day: Our Changing Climate – (Co-op Observers and Evidence of Climate Change)

To acknowledge Earth Day this year, our Meteorologist Brandon Lawson worked on a two-part series called 'Our Changing Climate'.

Part 1: Cooperative Observer Program

This part details the Cooperative Observer Program, which is used by the National Weather Service. This program helps measure how climate is changing from year to year in certain locations. We spoke to a local Co-op observer who has been tracking our climate for 24 years.

Part 2: Evidence of Climate Change

WVVA speaks with the US National Weather Service Blacksburg VA and NASA about the most significant impacts of climate change. Plus, what life threatening impact from climate change do we see here in the two Virginias?

