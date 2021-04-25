Family Resource Center honors warriors for crime victims

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) A Greenbrier County support network honored those leading the fight for crime victims this month.



The Family Resource Center based in Lewisburg traditionally hosts an awards banquet each year for its Beacon of Hope awards. But this year, the organization took their celebrations online on account of COVID-19.



Staff nominated those who have made significant strides in their community. This year's awardees include:



Volunteer-Marty Green

Church- Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints

Mercer Community Partner- Tyra Jackson, Victim Advocate Mercer County Prosecuting Attorneys Office

Greenbrier Community Partner-Beth Brown, Greenbrier County Magistrate Court Clerk

Monroe Community Partner- Sheriff Jeff Jones

Pocahontas Community Partner- Mitchell Chevrolet

Medical- Belinda Evans, Director of Student Life on behalf of WVSOM student organizations

Law Enforcement- Sergeant Steve Hudnall, Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department and Detective Kevin Ross, Bluefield WV Police Department

Serving Communities with Disabilities- Amber Hinkle, Open Doors

State- Senator Stephen Baldwin.



"Without them, the Family Refuge Center wouldn't be able to do what we do," said Stephanie Moore. "Our program is designed to serve victims of crime. But if we did not have support from the community, we would not be able to fulfill or services as adequately as we do."



