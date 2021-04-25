Skip to Content

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59

PARIS (AP) — Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, best known for being at the helm of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, has died at the age of 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said. Fashion French daily Women’s Wear Daily said Elbaz died on Saturday at a Paris hospital. In a statement released on Sunday, Richemont’s chairman Johann Rupert said “it was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber’s sudden passing. Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures.” 

Associated Press

