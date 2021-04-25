Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says troops have aborted an attempt to smuggle dozens of Syrian migrants to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Sunday’s attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis that has thrown more people into poverty. There have been attempts over the past year to smuggle migrants to European Union member Cyprus. The Mediterranean island and Lebanon have an agreement to curb the arrival of boats loaded with migrants from reaching Cyprus. Last year, numerous boatloads of migrants sailed to Cyprus — approximately 107 miles (172 kilometers) from Tripoli, Lebanon — alarming Cypriot authorities.