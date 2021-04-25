Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful that translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule last year. Some Derby activities have returned, and attendance capacity at Churchill Downs could approach 60% in certain areas. This year’s economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the normal revenue that the event generates. But the Derby buzz is once again humming around Louisville.