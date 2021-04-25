New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Moving toward pet parity, the New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill that would require drivers to report collisions with cats as well as dogs. State law already requires those who run over dogs to notify either police or the animal’s owner. The Senate voted 20-4 on Thursday to add cats to the reporting requirement as well. As passed by the House, the bill was known as “Arrow’s Law” in honor of a family pet that was killed outside the home of the bill’s sponsor. The Senate removed the bill’s title, however, sending it back to the House for concurrence.