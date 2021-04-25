North Macedonia: Thousands protest conservatives’ jailings

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters have protested in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje demanding retrials and freedom for more than a dozen former conservative government officials convicted in a mob invasion of parliament in 2017. The protest was organized by several civic associations and the families of the convicted and supported by the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. The protesters demanded that the country’s Supreme Court annul what they called a “politically motivated” trial. The ruling Social Democrats criticized the protest, saying that the opposition party “stands for the defense of crime and criminals.” More than 100 people were injured in 2017 when a mob stormed the parliament.